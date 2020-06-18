Harley Benton may have just changed the ergonomic headless guitar game with the sub-$500 Dullahan FT-24

Harley Benton has introduced a new model to its Dullahan range of headless electric guitars, the incredibly well-spec'd Dullahan FT-24 Roasted IB.

The new model sports standard Dullahan features like an ergonomic alder body and dual Roswell HAF humbuckers, and adds in a flamed roasted hard Canadian maple neck and fingerboard.

Other features include an Apollo mono HL-STB02 bridge, 24 stainless steel frets, Graph Tech Tusq XL nut, black hardware and a cool Ice Blue transparent finish.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Perhaps even more eye-popping than the finish is the low, low price: The Dullahan is offered through Thomann for just $469.

For more information, head to Harley Benton.