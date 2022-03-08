Harley Benton vows to deliver dying battery tones with its $65 PowerPlant ISO-3AC SAG Modular power supply

Harley Benton has bolstered its PowerPlant lineup of pedalboard power supplies with the remarkably affordable ISO-3AC SAG Modular unit.

Despite being the latest in a fairly comprehensive range of power supplies, Harley Benton’s latest pedalboard accessory is its first with output voltage controls – an appointment that lets you dial in your desired amount of voltage to alter the sound of your prized fuzz pedals and distortion pedals.

In practice, the ISO-3AC features four individually isolated outputs assigned to voltage-controlling trim pots, which vow to emulate the sound of a dying battery by reducing the amount of power going to the pedal.

Outputs one and two provide nine volts of power, which can be lowered to 6.5 or four volts, while outputs three and four offer 18 volts that the trim pots can voltage sag down to 15, 12, nine and six volts.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

All four outputs also promise noise- and hum-free operation, thanks to a filtered and short circuit-protected operation.

A final output – a 12 volt link – can be used for conventionally powering a 12 volt pedal or, alternatively, an additional DC input power supply unit.

Elsewhere, the modular AC main output allows for two or more units to be connected via the included Kettle female-to-male connector to power even larger rigs.

In terms of assimilating it onto your pedalboard, the ISO-3AC SAG measures in with an impressively low profile of 35mm, meaning it should fit under most conventional ‘boards, as well as a humble width/depth size of 130mm x 88m.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Accompanying the power supply is everything you need to get up and running: namely, five 60cm DC straight-to-right angle cables, one 1.2m AC power cord and a kettle female-to-male connector.

Harley Benton is the champion of cheap guitar gear, so it should come as no surprise that the impressive little unit rings in at only $65, making it one of the brand's cheapest pedalboard power supplies.

To find out more, visit Harley Benton.