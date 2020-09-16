Harness dual-amp power in a compact pedal with MXR’s new FOD Drive

MXR has introduced the FOD Drive, a new overdrive pedal boasting a circuit that allows for blending two hot-rodded amp stacks in a single enclosure.

Each drive circuit is modeled after a heavily-modified guitar amp - one optimized for heavily-scooped high-gain tones and the other for midrange punch.

Each "amp" features its own gain and volume controls, which can be set individually and then balanced via a blend knob.

A global tone knob, meanwhile, tweaks the EQ of the signal and a scoop switch allows for choosing between flat, scooped or boosted midrange.

The FOD Drive is offered at an MSRP of $242.84, and is available for preorder at Sweetwater for $169.99.

For more information, head to Jim Dunlop.