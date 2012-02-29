The Haunted Part Ways with Vocalist Peter Dolving

Sweden's The Haunted have officially parted ways with vocalist Peter Dolving due to undisclosed reasons.

Writing on his Facebook page earlier this morning, Dolving wrote, "I am officially quitting The Haunted. After years of working with the band, I am out. I have had it. I will NOT answer questions to why. It's no one elses business. Thank you very much. I am looking forward to seeing you people at other shows with other projects."

Neither part has issued an explanation so far, with the band merely posting, "Peter has decided to leave The Haunted permanently. We don't have any more news or info for you regarding this at the moment, but stay tuned for future updates... We just wanted to put and end to all the rumors out there."

The band released their latest album, Unseen, last March via Century Media.