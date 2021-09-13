Solar Guitars partners with Patrik Jensen of The Haunted and Witchery for a bloodthirsty new E-type signature model

Solar Guitars has teamed up with The Haunted and Witchery guitarist Patrik Jensen for a bloodthirsty new signature model, the E1.6 Jensen MKII.

Following the E1.6 Jensen – which the company launched back in 2018 – the new electric guitar also sports Solar's Type E, Explorer-style body shape, though this time with a savage Faded Trans Red Black Matte finish.

Construction-wise, the guitar features an alder body with a veneer top – complete with “comfortable, mean and sharp-looking” armrest – C-shape maple neck, and a 13.78"-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 super jumbo stainless steel frets and Patrik Jensen's “impact wave” inlays.

Electronics include a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern active humbucking pickups, controlled via a singular volume knob, a tone pot with push/pull functionality for voice switching, and a three-way toggle switch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Other features include an EverTune F-type bridge, 24.75" scale length, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, dual action truss rod, graphite nut and factory-installed Black Smith 1046 Nano carbon-coated strings.

The E1.6 Jensen MKII is available now for $1,399. For more information, head to Solar Guitars.

2021's been a busy year for Solar Guitars. So far, the Ola Englund-led brand has announced a slew of new instruments, including a brand-new Tele-inspired range of electrics, and its first-ever multiscale models.