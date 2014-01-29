NAMM 2014 Video: Randall's New Ola Englund Signature Satan Amp —with Demo

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the Randall Amplification booth.

In our video, which you can check out below, we found out about the company's new Ola Englund signature model amp, the Satan. In fact, Englund — of Feared and the Haunted — tells us about the amp himself.

“If there has been a guy I can fully trust with amps and amp design, it is Mike Fortin," Englund said in a press release about the new amp. "I’ve tried almost every metal amp out there, and playing one designed by Fortin is like coming home after years of tone searching.

"After the Satan, I can finally stop the endless tone search. His creations have such a distinct character; it’s incomparable with other amps. He’s

a master of his art, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s an super awesome guy and an extremely talented cook!”

For more information, visit randallamplifiers.com. The website even has a downloadable "New for 2014" section.

