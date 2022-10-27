Solar Guitars announce signature axe for The Haunted’s Jonas Björler

You might not be too familiar with the name Jonas Björler, but if you’ve heard much from Swedish metal band The Haunted you’re likely to have been impressed with his solid tone and thrash-influenced bass playing. Gear-wise, Jonas reckons that Sonar Guitars – makers of six (and eight)-string electric guitars as well as bass guitars – are such an important part of his tone that he’s had the company make him a signature model.



The metal-friendly AB1.4JB is built with a swamp ash body and bolt-on maple neck. A pair of Seymour Duncan USA Quarter Pounders have been paired with passive electronics to deliver a range of tones that’s said to excel with heavy gain, while the easy-to-navigate control layout should keep things user-friendly.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Other nice touches include an ebony fretboard, luminlay side dots, Hipshot hardware and 24 jumbo frets.



Solar Guitars is a Swedish company headed up by The Haunted's lead guitarist, Ola Englund. Considering The Haunted connection, you’d not be surprised to learn that their constituency is very much in the rock and metal genres.

The distinctively pointy designs have proved immediately popular among bassists, especially heavy rockers looking for a pro-standard instrument that will get them noticed. And with the styling if its body and headstock, the AB1.4JB makes no secret of its pose potential.



For more information on Solar Guitars, visit solar-guitars.com (opens in new tab)