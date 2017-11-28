The Haunted, Feared Guitarist Ola Englund Launches Solar Guitars Brand

Ola Englund—guitarist of Swedish metal groups The Haunted and Feared—has announced the launch of his own guitar brand, Solar Guitars.

Utilizing Englund's own knowledge and experience, Solar Guitars will focus on everyone from rock/metal touring acts, guitar enthusiasts to beginner guitarists.

"It has always been all about designing a modern, sleek and simply elegant guitar that is easy to play and sounds absolutely awesome with any gear or studio recording being thrown at me," Englund said in a press release.

"I finally created what, for me, has become the ultimate songwriting and touring companion."

The Solar Guitars line consists of four different types, currently totaling 15 different models. Type A and S are both double cutaway guitars, while Type V and E are aggressively shaped metal guitars.

Solar Type A

Solar Type S

Solar Type V

Solar Type E

Every Solar guitar is loaded with an arsenal of unique features depending on type and model, and At The Gates, Necrophobic, The Haunted, Daniel Bergstrand and The New Black are just a few of the artists already on the Solar Guitars artist roster.

Solar Guitars' street prices range from USD/EURO 599.00-1,299.00 and are available now from solar-guitars.com and selected dealers.

For more information, stop by solar-guitars.com.