Autographed 'Fare Thee Well' D’Angelico Grateful Dead Guitar Up for Grabs at Auction

HeadCount, a non-partisan, non-profit organization with a mission to promote participation in democracy through the power of musicians and their music, and D’Angelico Guitars will auction off a one-of-a-kind D’Angelico guitar signed by original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir at the upcoming "Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of Grateful Dead" shows in Chicago and Santa Clara, California.

All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit 17 non-profit organizations selected by the Grateful Dead.

The guitar, which also will be signed by "Fare Thee Well" performers Trey Anastasio, Bruce Hornsby and Jeff Chimenti, features custom "Fare Thee Well" graphics. It's one of just a few items the Dead will be signing at their final shows.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view and bid on the guitar and the other signed items in a silent auction at “Participation Row,” a dedicated area (at each show) where fans can interact with the band-selected charities.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this celebration in honor of the Grateful Dead,” said Brenden Cohen, CEO of D’Angelico Guitars. “Our custom 'Fare Thee Well' guitar will be benefiting a number of organizations that are important to Mickey, Bill, Phil and Bob, and that’s something very special.”

The Participation Row charity auction will be near Section 101 at Levi’s Stadium for the Santa Clara concerts, which take place June 27 and 28, and near Section 117 at Soldier Field for the Chicago concerts, which take place July 3 to 5.

For more information, visit headcount.org.