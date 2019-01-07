Hear Axl Rose's First New Song in 10 Years, "Rock the Rock"

"Rock the Rock," a tune Axl Rose recorded for the New Looney Tunes TV show, has surfaced. It's the Guns N' Roses frontman's first new song in 10 years.

According to Blabbermouth, Rose appeared on the episode of the show that premiered on December 24.

The premise of Rose's appearance was reportedly as follows: Rose asks Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig and co. how to get to the Civic Center, where he is scheduled to perform that night with his band Steel Underpants.

After the Looney Tunes characters inform Rose that there is a giant asteroid heading towards earth, he tells them his new speakers can "shake mountains to the ground."

Bugs Bunny then proposes that Rose play loud enough to destroy the asteroid before it can land, with the Looney Tunes crew serving as his backing band. The group then proceeds to play "Rock the Rock," ultimately blowing up the asteroid and saving the world.

You can check out the zany clip above.