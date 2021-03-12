Hear Eric Clapton solo over new Daniel Santiago song, Open World

Brazilian multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Daniel Santiago has released his new single Open World, which features none other than electric guitar royalty Eric Clapton.

The track was released on March 12, with Santiago gearing up to release his upcoming full-length studio album, Song For Tomorrow.

Open World is littered with Clapton’s trademark tones and licks, and boasts a plethora of decorative pentatonic lines, oh-so sweet bends and some tasty intro octave work that sets the tone for the rest of the track.

Propping up Santiago’s vocals with his smooth Strat sounds, Clapton’s musical services culminate in the form of an instantly recognizable Slowhand-style solo that locks to the middle-pickup position for some tasty twangs, and a flurry of fretboard-spanning hammer-on and pull-off runs.

Santiago previously made an appearance at Eric Clapton’s 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival, where he collaborated with Song For Tomorrow guest artist Pedro Martins. The pair proceeded to begin work on the album in Berlin, with fellow Crossroads alumni Kurt Rosenwinkel joining the fold to produce the sessions.

The 13-track record is set to feature additional appearances from Martins, Rosenwinkel and a handful of other undisclosed artists.

Speaking about his appearance at the festival, Santiago told Turn Up For Recovery, “One of the most special moments in my life was having the opportunity to be part of the Crossroads Guitar Festival, invited by one of my greatest idols, Mr. Eric Clapton.

“I was very honored to be part of such a special concert that connects people from all over the world,” he continued.

Song for Tomorrow will be released April 9.