Hear It First: New King's X Live Track: "Alright"!

Click below to listen to "Alright," a track from the forthcoming King's X 2CD/DVD release, Live Love in London! See below for details about the album.

Live Love in London is the first-ever official King's X live DVD and it was recorded in January 2009 at the Electric Ballroom in London. On October 25, the 2CD version of Live Love in London will be available, while the Deluxe Edition featuring both CDs as well as the DVD will be available exclusively through CMDistro.com. The Deluxe Edition will be released to stores everywhere on November 23rd. A pre-order is available through CMDistro and fans that order the Deluxe Edition will receive a free autographed poster while supplies last. Preorder the Deluxe Edition here. Tracklisting: 1 Groove Machine 2 Alright 3 Pleiades 4 Move 5 What Is This? 6 Lost In Germany 7 Black Flag 8 Pray 9 Dogman 10 Go Tell Somebody 11 Julie 12 Looking For Love 13 Summerland 14 Over My Head 15 It’s Love 16 We Were Born To Be Loved 17 Goldilox 18 Visions 19 Moanjam