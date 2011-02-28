Hear It First: "Texas Wind" by Brian Robertson

The former Thin Lizzy guitarist releases his first solo album, Diamonds and Dirt, via SPV/Steamhammer on April 5. Listen to "Texas Wind" here:

Diamonds and Dirt Track Listing: 01: Diamonds And Dirt (Brian Robertson) 02: Passion (Brian Robertson) 03: It's Only Money (Phil Lynott) 04: Mail Box (Frankie Miller) 05: Running Back (Phil Lynott) 06: Texas Wind (Brian Robertson) 07: Devil In My Soul (Brian Robertson) 08: Do It Till We Drop (Drop It) (Frankie Miller/Jeff Barry/Brian Robertson) 09: Blues Boy (Brian Robertson/Phil Lynott) 10: That's All...! (Brian Robertson) 11: 10 Miles To Go On A 9 Mile Road (Jim White)