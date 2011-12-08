Hear It Now: The Contortionist "Primal Directive"

ALBUMExoplanet (Good Fight Music)

SOUND Since their debut album, Exoplanet, dropped in August 2010, these young prog-metallers have been gaining considerable traction from their catchy, rhythmically complex tunes, as well as tours with Periphery and Whitechapel. The Indianapolis, Indiana–based group is planning to enter the studio in February 2012 with producers Eyal Levi and Jason Suecof to begin recording its sophomore disc.

KEY TRACK “Primal Directive”

Listen to "Primal Directive":

The Contortionist "Primal Directive" by GuitarWorld