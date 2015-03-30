Hear It Now: Swedish Psych Rockers Second Sun Streaming "Sjalv Alltid"

This riff-heavy cut, "Sjalv Alltid," comes from the debut LP of Second Sun, Hopp/Förtvivlan. Second Sun is the the folk-space rock outlet of Jakob Ljungberg, drummer of death metal band Tribulation.

The album evokes some fine hard rock psychedelic vibes, and pulls from a variety of influences including Steeleye Span, Nektar, Jethro Tull, Hawkwind and Graveyard. And don't worry English speakers...you're not tripping that hard, Ljungberg is in fact singing the entire album in his native Swedish tongue.

Let the riffing begin: