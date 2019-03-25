Hear Two New Motley Crüe Songs

Here, you can listen to two new tracks from Motley Crüe.

The two new songs, "Ride with the Devil" and "Crash and Burn," were written for the soundtrack of the new Netflix biopic on the band, The Dirt. You can listen to the former track above and the latter track below.

"During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music," bassist Nikki Sixx said. "Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fueled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Motley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life."

The Dirt was directed by Jackass’s Jeff Tremaine, and stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, as well as Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne and David Constable as former Crue manager Doc McGhee.

The film premiered on Netflix Friday, March 22, with the soundtrack released on the same day.