Hear an Unreleased 1972 Live Version of The Grateful Dead's "Playing In The Band" from 'Sunshine Daydream'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents a live version of the Grateful Dead's "Playing In The Band," a track from Sunshine Daydream.

The album was released Tuesday, September 17.

On August 27, 1972, fresh off their European tour, the Grateful Dead traveled to Veneta, Oregon, and reunited with the Merry Pranksters to throw a benefit concert for the Kesey family’s Springfield Creamery. The show, which was recorded and filmed but never released, has since become the most-requested live show in Grateful Dead history.

Dead Heads recently had their patience rewarded when this unreleased gem finally had its time in the sun with a special “one night only” theatrical premiere nationwide on August 1, which happened to be Jerry Garcia’s birthday.

The new album gives fans a chance to relive this sought-after concert. The set is available in several different configurations, including two Dead.net exclusives.

The concert, which is considered to be the Merry Pranksters’ last “Acid Test,” offers a snapshot of the band at the peak of its playing prowess and features the classic lineup of Jerry Garcia, Donna Jean Godchaux, Keith Godchaux, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir. The setlist that day included memorable performance of “Sugaree,” “Deal,” “Black-Throated Wind,” “Greatest Story Ever Told,” “Bird Song” and a mind-melting version of “Dark Star” that stretches past 30 minutes.

Apart from the band’s stellar performance, the show is also remembered for the sweltering temperature (having taken place on one of the hottest days on record in Oregon) and the lack of water at the Olde Renaissance Fairgrounds, where the concert was held. Both Dead.net exclusive versions include the bonus documentary “Grateful Days” which features never-before-seen footage of the concert and recently recorded interviews with key participants such as Ken Babbs, Sam Cutler, Wavy Gravy and Carolyn “Mountain Girl” Garcia.

For more information about Sunshine Daydream, visit dead.net. The album is available HERE and at Amazon.com.