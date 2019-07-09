Hear Van Halen Cover the Who and Black Sabbath in 1978

Van Halen were touring behind their self-titled debut album when they played their first show in Paris in May 1978. The group performed at the Theatre Mogador, where they played cuts from their album, along with a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Symptom of the Universe” and Eddie Cochran’s “Summertime Blues,” which they knew from the Who’s Live at Leeds album.

The concert also saw Van Halen perform “Voodoo Queen,” a song that would later be transformed into “Mean Street” for 1981’s Fair Warning album.

The entire set list, with song times, is below.

1. On Fire 0:00

2. I’m the One 3:24

3. Bass Solo 7:53

4. Runnin’ With The Devi 9:18

5. Feel Your Love Tonight 13:25

6. Atomic Punk 16:50

7. Little Dreamer 20:35

8. Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love 24:08

9. Voodoo Queen 28:03 (Unreleased)

10. Ice Cream Man 33:26

11. Guitar Solo 38:24

12. You Really Got Me 42:22

13. D.O.A. 45:42

14. Summertime Blues 50:00

15. Symptom of the Universe 53:40 (Black Sabbath instrumental cover)

16. Bottoms Up! 55:42