Heavy As Texas Premiere "To Keep A Promise" Music Video

Exhorder guitarist Marzi Montazeri and vocalist Kyle Thomas recently announced a new project, the aggressive, Southern-fried and all-too appropriately-named Heavy as Texas.

Today, we're premiering the music video for the group's new single, "To Keep a Promise." You can check it out below.

"To Keep a Promise" is the leadoff track of the band's self-titled debut album. Set for an April 19 release via Crunchy Western Records, Heavy as Texas can be pre-ordered here and here.

“I started this project simply because I wanted to perform new music but wasn’t able to sing and play complex rhythms at the same time," Montazeri told Guitar World. "So I thought, I’ll stick to my strengths—the guitar and writing songs! I brought in a vocalist that would fit it perfectly, the one and only Kyle Thomas. As soon as Kyle joined everything musically fell into place.”

“I want to play our music for everyone all over this planet," he continued. "We have stayed true to our art through complete artistic integrity and we display that live, so it is our duty to get it out to the people and celebrate our own brand of music.”

For the album, Montazeri and Thomas were joined by drummer Anup Sastry (Marty Friedman, Jeff Loomis) and multi-instrumentalist Chris Collier on bass, The band is now rounded out by Lenwood Sonnier on bass and James Goetz on drums.

You can check out the artwork and tracklist for Heavy as Texas below.

For more on Heavy as Texas, follow along on Facebook.

Heavy as Texas

1 - To Keep a Promise

2 - It’s On

3 - Death of a Prodigy

4 - Blind

5 - Reality Check

6 - King of Fools

7 - From This Day On

8 - Love Gets Us All