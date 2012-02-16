Hellyeah, Clutch Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Hellyeah and Clutch are teaming up for a co-headlining tour of North America this spring, which kicks off April 13 in Providence, Rhode Island. Get all the dates below.

Hellyeah recently announced a planned June release for their third studio album, Band of Brothers.

"I'm really excited about what we've done on this new album," said vocalist Chad Gray. "I've always separated Mudvayne and Hellyeah as much as I could, even though it was my voice. Melodies, lyrics and just the overall style of writing were different. With 'Band Of Brothers', I just quit being afraid of who I am in relation to this band."

When we spoke to Clutch's Neil Fallon and Tim Sult last fall, they mentioned that Clutch would likely begin work on a new studio album in early 2012, but there's no word yet on any official new album plans.

Clutch will release a double-vinyl edition of Blast Tyrant on February 28.

Head here to watch Neil and Tim from Clutch show you how to play "Electric Worry" off From Beale Street to Oblivion.

Hellyeah, Clutch 2012 Tour Dates