Hellyeah Plan June Release for New Album, 'Band of Brothers'

Hellyeah -- the supergroup featuring Vinnie Paul, Mudvayne's Chad Gray and Greg Tribbett, Nothingface's Tom Maxwell and Bob "Zilla" Kakaha from Damageplan -- have announced a June release for their upcoming third studio album, Band of Brothers.

"I'm really excited about what we've done on this new album," said vocalist Chad Gray. "I've always separated Mudvayne and Hellyeah as much as I could, even though it was my voice. Melodies, lyrics and just the overall style of writing were different. With 'Band Of Brothers', I just quit being afraid of who I am in relation to this band."

He continued, "I think we've all really gotten back to the original roots of what we've done individually and brought it together on this album. As an artist, as long as you're painting with your own brush, no one can compare or challenge you. I just painted with a bigger, heavier brush than I had with Hellyeah in the past. I think this is what fans have always expected to hear from us, and now were giving it to them."

The follow-up to 2010's Stampede will be released via Eleven Seven Music.