H.E.R. rips on a custom none-more-black Fender Strat over A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Me and My Guitar on The Tonight Show

It’s fair to say A Boogie Wit da Hoodie - who’s currently sitting pretty at the top of Billboard’s Rap Albums Chart with Artist 2.0 - isn’t known for his six-string credentials. But when he performed album track Me and My Guitar on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he brought along his pal and R&B star H.E.R. to deliver on the song’s promise.

H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson - who doesn’t appear on the Artist 2.0 version of the song - was on hand to not only handle the track’s clean palm-muted hook, but also let rip with a high-gain solo, which weaves pentatonic flair with two-hand tapping fire to see the track out. Her tones were pure Kemper Profiling Amp, which you can see positioned at the rear of the stage.

Besides the pyrotechnics, Wilson’s guitar for the evening was also particularly notable: an all-black Custom Shop Fender Stratocaster - right down to the hardware, fretboard, headstock, logos, back of the neck... everything.

In fact, it’s likely the same model she used at the Grammy Awards back in January - you can see footage of that performance below.

This isn’t the first H.E.R. guitar moment to make headlines, either. That honor goes to the jaw-dropping acrylic Stratocaster the Custom Shop put together for her performance of Hard Place at the 2019 Grammys.