Here are 14 outstanding Prime Day guitar deals that are still live – including guitars, pedals, amps, and more

The last two days have been chock full of great deals but Amazon Prime Day is now officially over. This year’s Prime Day saw loads of great deals on electric guitars , practice amps , and guitar pedals as well as a whole host of recording gear but all good things must come to an end.

If you missed out on a deal and are looking to fill a gap on your guitar rack or pedalboard don’t worry, there are still some great deals out there. We’ve scoured through them all to find all the sales that are still live, as well as rounding up 13 fantastic deals you can still get today.

Whilst the majority of deals on Amazon have ended, you can still grab some fantastic bargains in the Fender Days sale with 20% off select electrics, acoustic guitars, and ukuleles . Sweetwater has an excellent ex-demo sale that’s still live at the moment , with money off guitar amps, effects pedals, live sound, and recording gear. Finally, if you’re UK or EU-based, Harley Benton is celebrating their 25th anniversary with 25% off some super cool electric guitars and guitar pedals .

If you’ve not found what you’re looking for here, check out our Prime Day guitar deals page which has a range of sales that are still live, on Amazon and beyond.

Fender Days Sale: 20% off at Fender

For a limited time, you can save a generous 20% over at the Fender site. It's on a range of the ever-popular Fender Player Series guitars, as well as some fantastic acoustic guitars and ukuleles.

Fender Redondo Player: $449.99 , now $360

The solid-topped Redondo is the perfect instrument for electric players that want to move into the realm of acoustic guitars. With its bellowing tone, slim-taper mahogany neck, and instantly recognizable 6-in-line headstock, this guitar is a fan favorite here at Guitar World and you'll instantly stand out thanks to that fantastic paint job.

Squier 40th Anniversary Strat: $499.99 , $299.99

This drop-dead gorgeous Surf Green edition of Fender's famous Stratocaster honors the 40 years of fine Squier guitars with a sound that is as good as it looks - and better yet you can save $200 this Prime Day. Price check: Fender $499.99 | Guitar Center $299.99

Boss RE-2 Space Echo: $259.99 , $218.23

There's no doubt the Boss RE-2 Space Echo is one of the best delay pedals money can buy right now. Whilst it's not the biggest discount we've seen, it's currently got a 16% discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale, taking its price down to a tempting $218.23.

Squier 40th Anniversary VE Tele: $499.99 , $299.99

Prime Day may be over now, but you can still get your hands on this brilliant 40th Anniversary Vintage Edition Telecaster for less. Featuring aged chrome hardware, an anodized aluminum pickguard and a natural-feeling satin finish, this guitar offers remarkable value for money right now. Save $200 at Amazon. Price check: Fender $499.99 | Guitar Center $299.99

Positive Grid Spark: Was $299 , now $239

Regularly topping ‘best of’ lists here at Guitar World the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a firm favorite here thanks to its excellent range of tones and practice tools. It’s the perfect option for players short on space who need a desktop or practice amp and is currently down to just $239 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, giving you a saving of $60.

ProCo RAT2: Was $126.99 , now $79.99

With a versatility that ranges from fuzzy distortion to boosting leads to cut-through, this classic stompbox is worthy of a place on any guitarist's pedalboard. One of the most famous distortion pedals ever made, the ProCo RAT2 has got an absolutely massive discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Zoom G1X FOUR: Was $119.99 , now $83.99

Packed with over 70 sounds, plus amp modeling and a looper, the Zoom G1X FOUR is now even better value for money with a 30% discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you're just getting started in the world of guitar or effects pedals, a multi-effects unit is one of the best ways to find your signature sound.

Donner Verb Square: Was $69.99 , now $49.99

Packed with 7 different sounds for you to experiment with, this mini pedal is great for traditional reverb tones and we particularly loved the Spring setting. Our pick as one of the best budget reverb pedals around, the Donner Verb Square is now down to an even lower price of just $49.99. It’s also really small so will fit on even the most packed pedalboard.

Shure MV7: Was $311 , now $189.05

T he Shure MV7 is a brilliant microphone for vocals and it’s currently got a massive $121.95 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, making it even better value for money. With dual XLR and USB connectivity, an auto-level function, and premium-level sound quality, it’s a great mic for beginners to get to grips with.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: $229 , $183

Small enough to fit into pretty much any home setup, with a sound that far exceeds its tiny dimensions, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is packed full of functionality and usable practice tools. If that isn’t enough to convince you, then how about snagging one for just $183 in the Amazon Prime Day sale? That’s $46 off the regular price!

Boss SD-1: Was $74.99 , now $62.99

One of the most flexible overdrive pedals you can buy, the Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive is great for stacking with other drive pedals in your signal chain. It’s not got the biggest discount we’ve ever seen, but it’s already excellent value for money so any reduction is a bonus in our book!

Fender Am Pro II Strat Neck: $699.99 , now $487.36

Do you love the sound of your current Strat but wish it played better? Well, now you can treat yourself to a genuine Fender American Pro II Strat neck. This roasted maple neck has a 9.5"-radius maple fingerboard, 22 narrow-tall frets, black dot inlays and satin urethane “supernatural” back finish with gloss headstock. Price check: Fender $599.99 | Sweetwater $699.99