Here's one you might get a kick out of.
"History of the Blues in 50 Guitar Riffs," which was posted to the interwebs in 2013 by a YouTube user named learn torock, traces the evolution of blues guitar in 50 riffs, all in glorious black and white, then sepia, then color.
Here's the info that was posted along with the clip. Note that you can find a complete list of the songs he plays just below the video. And he even spells "Stevie Ray Vaughan" correctly, which is a miracle in itself.
"This video is my tribute to evolution of blues in the 20th and early 21st century. The riffs and licks were chosen based on their historical value (some are just my favorite ones). It is arguable that some riffs are not "blues," but I recorded them anyway, because their influence (or the influence of the artist who played them) is [strong] and/or the blues roots are clearly visible.
"I regret for not finding the time to insert more important riffs, mostly in the early periods, and some of the pioneers of the blues/rock in the Sixties, like Cream. Maybe next time. Oh, and sorry for the killer-serious faces in the video."
50 Blues & Blues/Rock Guitar Riffs:
- 1. Black Snake Moan - Blind Lemon Jefferson - 1927
- 2. Matchbox Blues - Blind Lemon Jefferson - 1927
- 3. Sittin' on Top of the World - Mississippi Sheiks - 1930
- 4. Devil Got My Woman - Skip James - 1931
- 5. The Angel's Message to Me - Reverend Gary Davis - 1935
- 6. Crossroads Blues - Robert Johnson - 1936
- 7. Sweet Home Chicago - Robert Johnson - 1937
- 8. Key to the Highway - Big Bill Broonzy - 1941
- 9. Boogie Chillen' - John Lee Hooker - 1948
- 10. Baby, Please Don't Go - Lightnin' Hopkins - 1948
- 11. Rollin' Stone - Muddy Waters - 1950
- 12. Rollin' & Thumblin' - Muddy Waters - 1950
- 13. Dust my Broom - Elmore James - 1951
- 14. Mannish Boy - Muddy Waters - 1955
- 15. Need Your Love so Bad - Little Willie John - 1955
- 16. Smoke Stack Lightnin' - Howlin' Wolf - 1956
- 17. Mojo Hand - Lightnin' Hopkins - 1960
- 18. Tobacco Road - John Loudermilk - 1960
- 19. Hideaway - Freddie King - 1960
- 20. Boom Boom - John Lee Hooker - 1961
- 21. Little Red Rooster - Howlin' Wolf - 1961
- 22. Stone Crazy - Buddy Guy - 1962
- 23. Homesick's Shuffle - Homesick James - 1964
- 24. John Henry - Mississippi Fred McDowell - 1966
- 25. Born Under a Bad Sign - Albert King - 1967
- 26. Red House - Jimi Hendrix - 1967
- 27. Oh, Pretty Woman - Albert King 1967
- 28. Jumper on the Line - RL Burnside 1967
- 29. Crosscut Saw - Albert King 1967
- 30. The Thrill is Gone - BB King 1969
- 31. Killing Floor - Albert King - 1969
- 32. Taylor's Rock - Hound Dog Taylor - 1971
- 33. La Grange - ZZ Top - 1973
- 34. Cradle Rock - Rory Galagher - 1973
- 35. Sweet Home Chicago - Blues Brothers - 1980
- 36. Bad to the Bone - George Thorogood - 1982
- 37. Rood Mood - Stevie Ray Vaughan - 1983
- 38. Pride and Joy - Stevie Ray Vaughan - 1983
- 39. Texas Flood - Stevie Ray Vaughan - 1983
- 40. Born Under a Bad Sign - Roben Ford - 1988
- 41. See the Light - Jeff Healey - 1988
- 42. Oh Pretty Woman - Gary Moore - 1990
- 43. Damn Right I Got the Blues - Buddy Guy - 1991
- 44. Layla Unplugged - Eric Clapton - 1992
- 45. He Don't Play Nothing But the Blues - Roben Ford - 1993
- 46. Riding With the King - Eric Clapton & BB King - 2000
- 47. Ball and Biscuit - The White Stripes - 2002
- 48. Cut My Wings - Seasick Steve - 2006
- 49. Ballad of John Henry - Joe Bonamassa - 2009
- 50. Tedechi Trucks Band - Come See About Me - 2012