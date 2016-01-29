Here's one you might get a kick out of.

"History of the Blues in 50 Guitar Riffs," which was posted to the interwebs in 2013 by a YouTube user named learn torock, traces the evolution of blues guitar in 50 riffs, all in glorious black and white, then sepia, then color.

Here's the info that was posted along with the clip. Note that you can find a complete list of the songs he plays just below the video. And he even spells "Stevie Ray Vaughan" correctly, which is a miracle in itself.

"This video is my tribute to evolution of blues in the 20th and early 21st century. The riffs and licks were chosen based on their historical value (some are just my favorite ones). It is arguable that some riffs are not "blues," but I recorded them anyway, because their influence (or the influence of the artist who played them) is [strong] and/or the blues roots are clearly visible.

"I regret for not finding the time to insert more important riffs, mostly in the early periods, and some of the pioneers of the blues/rock in the Sixties, like Cream. Maybe next time. Oh, and sorry for the killer-serious faces in the video."

50 Blues & Blues/Rock Guitar Riffs: