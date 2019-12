Fresh off the release of their latest album, Lex Hives, The Hives have unveiled the official music video for their song "Go Right Ahead." Watch it below.

The video features the perennially suit-clad rockers taking over a Gotham-type city — and with their very own blimp, no less.

For our full chat with Hives guitarist Vigilante Carlstroem about Lex Hives, head here.