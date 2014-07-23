Homemade Crazy Premiere New Song, "Cumulo Nimbus" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Cumulo Nimbus," a new song by Nebraska's own Homemade Crazy.

The track is from the band's upcoming album, Synergy, which will be released August 19.

The album's 11 tracks are a mix of indie, punk, pop and blues elements with a twist of synth. Their approach to music, especially their live show, is to translate their love and joy of music combined with sharing their own individual stories through their songs.

For more information, visit homemadecrazy.com.