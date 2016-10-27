"How Long Have You Been Playing Guitar"? Who Cares?

As a YouTuber and guitar instructor, there’s one question that comes up more frequently than any other: “How long have you been playing guitar?”

The answer to this question is not only unimportant, but also inaccurate when it comes to assessing a musician’s level of skill.

Before I get to the question you should be asking, I want to preface this topic with the fact that I don’t think anything good comes from comparing yourself to other guitar players in a competitive way.

You should never get discouraged when you watch somebody ripping through a sweep arpeggio. You should never feel down about your self-worth as a guitarist.

That said, here’s my point: It’s not how long you’ve been playing, it’s how often you play. Somebody who picks up the guitar for two hours on a random Saturday a couple times per month for 10 years isn’t nearly as proficient on his or her instrument as somebody who practices 15 to 20 minutes every day for two years. Practicing every day, even for just a few minutes, will be beneficial in several ways. You’ll improve your ear, develop muscle memory and build finger strength.

But, more importantly, you’ll deepen your passion for the instrument, as it becomes a more consistent part of your life. I practice every day because I want to, not because I have to, and as a result I have more and more music in my head that wants to come out. The only reason for this buildup is that I put my fingers on the frets every day, and I encourage you to do the same, in any way you see fit.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.