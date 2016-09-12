How Metallica's "Hardwired" Would Sound if It Were Recorded by Pantera and Megadeth

(Image credit: Metallica/Getty Images)

On the heels of that popular video demonstrating what Metallica's new single, "Hardwired," would've sounded like if it were recorded by the legendary metal band in the Eighties, someone has decided to take it a step futher.

This time around, a YouTube user named Mateus Elildo theorizes on how the track would sound if it appeared on classic albums by Pantera, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax. To be more specific, we're talking about Vulgar Display of Power, South of Heaven, Rust in Peace and Spreading the Disease.

"What if Metallica's 'Hardwired' has been recorded by Dimebag, Jeff Hanneman, Scott Ian or Dave Mustaine?" Elildo writes. "Let's find out!" Be sure to tell us what you think of the results in the comments or on Facebook.