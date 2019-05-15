Hunter Hayes Partners with Ernie Ball Music Man for All-New Artist Series Cutlass Guitar

Multi-platinum selling guitarist and Grammy-nominated songwriter ​Hunter Hayes​ has partnered with Ernie Ball to introduce ​the Hunter Hayes Artist Series Cutlass guitar​. The guitar goes on sale today.

A collaboration between the award-winning Ernie Ball Music Man engineering team and Hayes, the Artist Series Cutlass was crafted to meet his specific playing style and sonic demands. You can watch Hayes discuss and demo the new model in the reveal film ​above.

The guitar features a lightweight alder body painted in Hayes-exclusive Lake Tahoe Blue, a premium figured roasted maple neck and fingerboard with 22 stainless steel frets, custom wound Music Man single coil pickups with 5-way selector, 20db boost toggle and silent circuit. The Hayes model also sports a Music Man hardtail bridge with Piezo equipped brass saddles, a 10” neck radius, Schaller M6--IND locking tuners, and a custom laser etched artist series neck plate. The Hunter Hayes Artist Series limited edition Cutlass will retail at $2,499 and will be available for order May 15, 2019.

“I'm so excited about the new Ernie Ball Music Man Hunter Hayes signature model,” Hayes says. “The whole [Ernie Ball] Music Man team is so innovative and willing to figure out every single detail. Every instrument they've made just feels so effortless to play and has an unbelievable amount of functionality. I've never had an all-in-one guitar that really fully achieved all the ideas but this guitar always delivers.”

The Artist Series is an ongoing endeavor from Ernie Ball Music Man, offering artist-customized variations of existing instruments in the Ernie Ball Music Man line to the public for the first time ever. The 2019 Artist Series releases also include the Joe Dart Sterling bass, the Dustin Kensrue StingRay guitar and the Jason Richardson Cutlass guitar.

