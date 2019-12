As I Lay Dying have posted the official lyric video to their new song “Cauterize." Check it out below.

"Cauterize" is taken from the band's upcoming sixth studio album, Awakened, which is due out September 25 via Metal Blade Records.

Awakened is the official follow-up to 2010's The Powerless Rise (buy on iTunes), although the band released a compilation album titled Decas last year to celebrate their ten-year anniversary.