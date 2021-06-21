Ibanez revives the Iron Label series with all-new guitars and basses

Ibanez has announced the revival of its Iron Label series with a slew of all-new electric guitars and bass guitars.

Continuing the legacy of previous Iron Label axes, the brand’s updated offerings vow to take the range’s “raw metal energy to a completely new level” with a series of shred-ready appointments.

The updated lineup features two X-style axes, one Iceman-inspired model and a pair of basses, all sporting a blackout finish for a metal-friendly aesthetic vibe.

Read on for a full run-through of the latest Iron Label Series five-, six- and seven-strings from Ibanez.

Ibanez ICTB721 BKF

Ibanez ICTB721 BKF (Image credit: Ibanez)

First up is the Iron Label Iceman – a seven-string offering that features an okoume body, as well as a Wizard II-7-profile five-piece maple/walnut neck with neck-through design.

This is paired with a 24-fret ebony fingerboard, which is said to offer tight lows, a strong attack and a rich sustain.

By way of tone, the Iceman aims to achieve “excellent harmonic overtones” through a set of DiMarzio D-Activator pickups, controlled via a three-way selector switch, and volume and tone controls.

Other features include Luminescent side dot inlays, Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads and a Mono-Rail bridge, the latter of which is designed for both stability and sustain.

You can hear the new Iron Label Iceman in action below.

Ibanez XPTB620 BKF and XPTB720 BKF

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez XPTB620 BKF (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 2 Ibanez XPTB720 BKF (Image credit: Ibanez)

Next on the list is a pair of X-style axes, arriving in the form of six- and seven-string iterations. Aside from the extra string, the spec sheets remain largely the same.

Features include an okoume body, neck-through five-piece maple/walnut neck and ebony fretboard, with Gotoh machine heads and a locking nut also making the cut.

Both models come equipped with a set of DiMarzio D-Activator pickups, which are controlled by a three-way switch and a set of volume and tone controls.

Additional appointments include an Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge, which features a lower profile designed for increased playing comfort, and a stud-lock function for stable tuning.

Ibanez BTB625EX BKF and SRMS625EX BKF

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez BTB625EX BKF (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 2 Ibanez SRMS625EX BKF (Image credit: Ibanez)

Both the BTB and SR models feature a five-string setup, and boast the now-familiar okoume body. A five-piece maple/walnut neck also features, though with Graphite reinforcement rods for “massive sustain and stability”.

Each model also features an ebonol fretboard – a material composed from layers of black paper and phenolic resin – and a set of Bartolini BH2 pickups.

In terms of tweaking the tone, the BTB model features a custom three-band EQ and a three-way frequency switch that allows players to change the mid-tone frequency range, as well as volume and balancer controls.

The SR axe also features a three-band EQ and three-way frequency switch, and adds an EQ bypass switch into the mix.

Elsewhere, the SR features an equalized multi-scale construction, which aims to create a more open tone and comfortable playing experience.

A statement from Ibanez reads, “The Iron Label line was originally developed with metal, and nothing but metal, in mind. We modded and tweaked until we got to the heaviest-hitting metal axes we’ve ever built.

“They’re purposefully spartan, and you won’t find a feature here that doesn’t contribute directly to the bone-rattling, earth-shattering tones these guitars pump out,” it continued.

“Carrying forward that same philosophy, the next generation of Iron Label guitars take this raw metal energy to a completely new level.”

There has been no official word on a release date or price range just yet, though we'll update you once such details have been announced.

For more information in the mean time, head over to Ibanez.