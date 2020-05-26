Ibanez reveals J Custom 2020 guitars with stunning all-over finishes inspired by the elements

Ibanez’s J Custom line of electric guitars (the “J” indicates that the guitars are produced in Japan) is known for housing some of the company’s top-line instruments – master-built, small-batch models boasting exotic woods and unique fingerboards.

And the just-released 2020 collection might just feature some of the most impressive J Customs yet.

The new RG-style guitars are “inspired by the four spirits that govern fire, water, earth and wind," and sport unique wood combinations, high-end appointments, asymmetrical neck shaping and fret edge processing and, best of all, eye-popping finishes that extend from the body to the fingerboard and headstock with color gradation.

Image 1 of 2 JCRG2001-SAL (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 2 JCRG2001-UND (Image credit: Ibanez)

First up is the JCRG2001, which is available in two finishes – Salamandra and Undine. As for what, exactly, these colors imply?

According to Ibanez, the JCRG2001-SAL sports an orange-red finish that “expresses a burning flame inspired by the fire-breathing spirit Salamandra,” while the blueish hue on the JCRG2001-UND “is inspired by the spirit that controls water, Undine.”

In addition to the all-over finishes, the guitars feature alder bodies with exotic maple tops, RG J Custom Asymmetric Super Wizard five-piece maple/purpleheart necks and bound birdseye maple fingerboards with mother-of-pearl dot inlays and jumbo frets with J Custom fret edge treatment.

There’s also Lo-Pro Edge tremolo bridges and chrome hardware, and pickups are a trio of DiMarzios – an Air Norton at the neck, a True Velvet in the middle position and a Tone Zone at the bridge.

Image 1 of 2 JCRG2002-SLH (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 2 JCRG2002-GNM (Image credit: Ibanez)

The JCRG2002, meanwhile, comes in Gnome (“expresses a powerful and endless earth inspired by the spirit that controls the earth”) and Sylph (“inspired by the wind-controlling spirit Sylph and expresses the gently wrapped wind”) finishes.

The guitars pair African mahogany bodies with exotic maple tops, accented by RG J Custom Asymmetric Super Wizard three-piece wenge / purpleheart necks and bound birdseye maple fingerboards with mother-of-pearl dot inlays and jumbo frets with J Custom fret edge treatment.

Other features on the JCRG2002-GNM and JCRG2002-SLH include Lo-Pro Edge tremolo bridges and gold hardware, as well as the same DiMarzio Air Norton / True Velvet / Tone Zone pickup combination as the JCRG2001 models.

Prices are still out on the four guitars, but given the high-end features and limited runs, we’re guessing they won’t come cheap.

To find out more, head over to Ibanez Japan.