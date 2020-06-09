Ibanez unveils baritone addition to its Artwood acoustic line-up

Ibanez has introduced a new baritone acoustic guitar to its Artwood Fingerstyle series, the ACFS380BT.

The new model focuses on the “richer, low-end possibilities” of the instrument, with a deep Grand Concert style body and 27-inch scale.

Features includes a solid Engelmann spruce top and pau ferro back and sides, as well as a C-shape African mahogany/pau ferro five-piece neck and Macassar ebony fingerboard.

There’s also an unbleached oil-impregnated nut and saddle, chrome die-cast tuners, ebony bridge pins and an open-pore semi-gloss finish.

Electronics are an Ibanez T-bar under-saddle and block contact pickup with an Ibanez DP1 preamp. Dual outputs make it possible to run the pickups mixed or independently.

The ACFS380BT is available soon for $799 - for more info, head to Ibanez.