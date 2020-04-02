Ice ice baby: Danelectro’s new Ice Gray-finished ‘64XT is a stone-cold stunner

Danelectro has released its ‘64XT electric guitar in a new, and rather arresting, Ice Gray “all-over” finish.

In addition to the striking color, which covers the body, neck and “Coke bottle” headstock, the vintage-shaped ‘64XT features an offset, reversed double-cutaway chambered body with a black marble pickguard.

There’s also a large single coil pickup angled at the neck, and a dual humbucking lipstick pickup at the bridge installed at the opposite angle, with coil tapping facilities via the master tone control.

Other features include a fully adjustable Wilkinson vibrato, precision-cut graphite nut, geared machine heads and master volume and master tone controls and three-way selector switch.

The ‘64XT is offered for $549. For more information, head to Danelectro.