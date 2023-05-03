Guitarists rally round Ice Nine Kills’ Dan Sugarman as medical scare forces him to pull out of Metallica support slots

Ice Nine Kills guitarist Dan Sugarman has been forced to drop out of the band’s upcoming support slots with Metallica following a recent medical diagnosis.

Sugarman shared the news in an Instagram post, saying, “Not too long ago, amidst finalizing with the INK team my return to the touring situation, so I could finally step back on stage with my boys and play these songs that we poured our hearts into, we found a lump on my neck. Fast-forward through a bunch of biopsies, MRIs, a bunch of sleepless nights, I got the call that nobody ever wants to hear.

“I have a team of incredible doctors that I trust in, we have a plan, and I am ready to continue my healing surrounding by friends, family, loved ones and the amazing support of people like you.

“That said, it’s become apparent that I will have to sit home and sit out, at least on the very beginning, of the tour of a lifetime – literally the tour of my dreams, all in order to focus on my health and my healing. This way, I can get back out on the road with my boys as soon as humanly possible.”

Guitarists have rallied round Sugarman, including the likes of Kiko Loureiro, Robb Flynn, Nick Johnston, Rick Graham and Angel Vivaldi, who wrote, “Sounds like a hell of a decision to make but you made the right one! Glad you’re putting your health above and beyond anything, hope you get everything sorted asap. Mad love”.

A post shared by Dan Sugarman (@dansugarman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Ice Nine Kills have announced that Bad Wolves’ Doc Coyle and Miles Dimitri Baker (Voidbringer/Interloper) will be tackling guitar duties alongside INK’s Ricky Armellino, marking the first time the band have featured three guitarists in their lineup. In addition, Coyle will be playing Sugarman’s Murder Axe signature guitars onstage.

Rather than launch a GoFundMe campaign, Sugarman is offering a wealth of goods and services for sale, including “merch, coffee, tab books, Bloodline guitar cable, Murder Axe guitar, guitar lessons, artwork, cameos, my music, and anything else that speaks to you”.

Head to Sugarman Shop (opens in new tab) for more info. Ice Nine Kills will next perform with Metallica on May 17 in Paris, France.