Iced Earth wrapped up a European tour last month in support of their new album, Dystopia. Willing to poke some fun at themselves, the guys in the band have posted a blooper video from the tour, which you can see below.

Around the release of their new album, we got to catch up with Jon Schaffer and Troy Seele to talk about Dystopia, and you can check out the full interview here

Iced Earth will kick off a North American tour with Symphony X later this month.