Ichika Nito and Polyphia’s Tim Henson trade insane licks and taps in new video jam

Polyphia’s Tim Henson and YouTuber Ichika Nito, he of the Ethereal Tuning, are two of the most exciting and inventive players out there when it comes to spacey, clean-toned instrumental electric guitar jams.

So we were psyched to see the guitarists get together – via video, of course – to go head-to-head with some liquid-y licks, riffs and taps on their respective Ibanezes.

You can check out the new collaboration – appropriately socially distanced, of course – above.

If you like what you hear, head over to Henson and Nito’s websites and pick up the official tab for each of their parts. Just make sure you do some finger warm-ups before attempting these runs.

And because this is the internet, someone has already posted a cover of the Henson-Nito jam – but on ukulele. Of course they have. You can check it out below.