Iggy Pop to Release Covers Album in May

Celebrated rocker Iggy Pop — who turned 65 over the weekend — will release a covers album titled Apres next month.

Pop's 16th solo album will see him covering the likes of The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Yoko Ono and Edith Piaf.

"All popular music forms of today get their strength from the beat," said Iggy in an official press release, "Rap, hip-hop, metal, pop and rock producers will tell you that the beats they use imitate the human heartbeat and that is where the power lies. I've always loved this other feeling, one that is intimate, sometimes a little sad, and does not try to beat me on the head."

He continued: "I wanted to sing some of these songs myself, hoping to bring the feeling I felt as a listener to my listeners through my voice. Many of these songs are in French, probably because it is French culture which has most stubbornly resisted the mortal attacks of the Anglo-American music machine."

Apres is out May 9, and you can find the entire track listing — which contains a number of French-language songs — below.

Apres Track Listing: