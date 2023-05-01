Slash, Andrew Watt trade solos, channel their inner punk onstage with Iggy Pop in revved-up take on The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog

When people discuss age-defying frontmen, usually the first name to come up (deservedly so) is Mick Jagger.

Shout out to Iggy Pop, though, who – at the ripe age of 76 – is still prancing shirtless on stages across the world, bringing the many ne'er-do-well anthems he's recorded on his own and with proto-punk legends the Stooges to rapturous audiences.

During one such show – held last Thursday (April 27) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles – Pop invited Guns N' Roses electric guitar legend Slash and bass guitar player Duff McKagan to the stage to assist him with a supercharged version of I Wanna Be Your Dog, the proto-punk classic Pop recorded with the Stooges in 1969.

You can see fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Also onstage with Pop that evening was Andrew Watt, the super-producer who manned the boards on Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 LP, Ordinary Man, and its Grammy-winning 2022 follow-up, Patient Number 9.

Watt also produced and played guitar on Pop's 2023 album, Every Loser, and has played with the legendary frontman as part of his most-recent all-star backing band, The Losers.

With that in mind, Slash humbly lets Watt take the first solo – which Watt, Gibson Les Paul in hand, does with aplomb – before burning one of his own a few minutes later.

Mind you, this was far from Slash and Watt's first meeting. Watt's band, California Breed, opened for Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators on the latter's 2014 UK tour, and the two met again during the sessions for Ordinary Man, on which Slash guested.

“Working with Andrew [on Ordinary Man] was great," Slash told Guitar World in a 2020 interview. "He has a really youthful approach and great energy. And as a guitar player he’s not trying to be a Zakk [Wylde] or a Gus [G] or any of those guys. He has his own thing. He’s definitely somebody to watch out for.”

This wasn't Slash's first recent onstage guest solo, either. Just a month ago, the top-hatted guitar god got his Jimmy Page on in a fiery onstage guest spot with hard-rockers Dorothy at LA's Troubadour.