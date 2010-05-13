IK Multimedia Launch AmpliTube iRig

IK Multimedia has announced AmpliTube iRig, an instrument interface adapter and guitar and bass tone mobile software for your iPhone, iPod and iPad. With AmpliTube iRig, you can plug your guitar into your iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad and jam anywhere with world class guitar and bass tone right in the palm of your hand. Simply plug the iRig interface into your mobile device, plug your instrument into the appropriate input jack, plug in your headphones, amp or powered speakers, download AmpliTube for iPhone Free and start rocking!

You’ll have at your fingertips the sound and control of 3 simultaneous stompbox effects, amplifiers, cabinets and mics just like a traditional guitar or bass stage rig. You can also expand your rig with up to 11 stomps, 5 amps, 5 cabinets and 2 microphones in the AmpliTube iRig app custom shop.

In addition to the AmpliTube app, the iRig also works with any other recording, processing or tuning app. Plus, you can also use the iRig with line level signal sources such as synthesizers, keyboards or mixers.

AmpliTube for iPhone gives you the same incredible ultra-realistic sound and modeling accuracy of its Mac/PC applications in a convenient mobile platform app, which is comprised of 3 recombinable simultaneous stompbox effects, an amp-head plus cabinet and a microphone.

With AmpliTube for iPhone fully loaded, you will be able to choose between 5 amps (clean, crunch, lead, metal, bass) with full controls, 11 stompbox effects (delay, flanger, phaser, overdrive, distortion, filter, wah, fuzz, octaver, chorus), 5 cabinets and 2 microphones (dynamic and condenser).

AmpliTube for iPhone also features a chromatic digital tuner and a metronome. You can also import and play with songs or backing tracks with real time effects, and create, save and recall up to 36 presets on the fly.

The app will be available in 3 versions: Free, LE and Full. The free version will include 3 stompboxes, 1 amp+cabinet and 2 microphones. The LE version will include 5 stompboxes, 1 amp+cabinet and 2 microphones for $2.99. More gear can be added to Free and LE through an in-app purchase of a-la-carte models with stompboxes costing $2.99 each and amplifiers+cabinets for $4.99 each. AmpliTube Full will include the entire collection of available gear with 11 stompboxes, 5 amps+cabinets and 2 microphones for $19.99.