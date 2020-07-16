IK Multimedia releases feature-rich, ultra-compact Axe I/O Solo guitar interface

IK Multimedia first announced the Axe I/O Solo prior to the 2020 Winter NAMM show, and now the new offering, a more compact version of IK's guitar interface, has been officially released.

Among the many features of the bus-powered two input/three output USB audio interface included IK's PURE microphone preamp, an instrument input with proprietary tone-shaping options, an exclusive Amp Out to incorporate real gear into a recording setup and 24-bit, 192 kHz converters with a wide dynamic range.

There’s also an active/passive pickup selector, PURE and JFET input stages and IK’s Z-Tone impedance-adapting circuit.

The Axe I/O Solo can act as a controller for AmpliTube or other guitar-friendly software, and boasts a streamlined re-amplification setup, offering guitar and bass players the chance to incorporate real amps and pedals without the need for an external conversion box.

Additionally, there’s a headphones out and a blend knob to mix direct and processed signal for zero-latency monitoring.

If that’s not enough, the compact unit features two dedicated inputs for controller pedals and switches and MIDI In/Out, and comes bundled with AmpliTube 4 Deluxe as well as a suite of T-RackS mixing & mastering plug-ins and Ableton Live 10 Lite recording software.

The Axe I/O Solo is available now for $249.99. For more info, head to IK Multimedia.