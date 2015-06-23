IK Multimedia Releases iRig Mic Studio Large-Diaphragm Digital Condenser Microphone

IK Multimedia has announced the release of the iRig Mic Studio for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, PC and Android.

The iRig Mic Studio is a large-diaphragm digital condenser microphone that’s perfect for musicians, vocalists, home producers, podcasters, broadcasters, voice-over artists.

Its release coincides with the arrival of the new Mic Room microphone-modeling app for iPhone and iPad. This new app provides a large collection of highly detailed microphones that musicians can use to color the sound of their iRig Mic Studio.

The iRig Mic Studio features a large 1” diameter back electret condenser capsule, a 24-bit audiophile-grade A/D converter (with 44.1/48 kHz sample rate,) a 133dB SPL rating and a built-in low-noise high-definition preamp.

The iRig Mic Studio also sports a comprehensive set of monitoring and level control features. It comes with a gain control knob and a multicolor LED level indicator that allow for on-the-spot adjustment.

It also has a headphone output jack with its own level control for monitoring directly from the microphone itself. For better positioning while recording, iRig Mic Studio comes with a sturdy and portable tabletop tripod stand. And for improved portability, it comes with its own protective travel pouch.

iRig Mic Studio is compatible with nearly every popular mobile and desktop platform. It comes with a female micro-USB port and an assortment of cables: Micro-USB to Lightning for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch; micro-USB to micro-USB OTG for Android (requires either an Android 5 or Samsung Professional Audio device); and micro-USB to USB for Mac and PC.

The iRig Mic Studio's tonal character can also be customized thanks to IK’s new Mic Room app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Mic Room is a microphone-modeling app that works with iRig Mic Studio to give it the sonic characteristics of some of the most famous microphones in history: tried-and-true dynamics, velvety tube condensers, and smooth ribbons, among others.

You can get the the Mic Room App right here.

For immediate recording, iRig Mic Studio comes with a powerful suite of vocal apps. VocaLive is an expandable, powerful effects processor and multi-track recording app that’s perfect for professional singers.

EZ Voice for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and EZ Voice for Android are sing-along apps that make it easy for vocalists to practice with any song in their music library. iRig Recorder for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and iRig Recorder for Android are straightforward audio capture apps that are great for everyone from journalists who need to make recordings in the field to podcasters who want to broadcast while on the go.

EZ Voice is available for Android via Google Play and the Samsung GALAXY Apps store. iRig Recorder is available for Android on Google Play.

iRig Mic Studio comes in silver or black and is available now from music and electronics retailers worldwide, and from the IK online store, for only $/€179.99 (excluding taxes).

For more information, visit irigmicstudio.com.