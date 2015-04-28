IK Multimedia Releases UltraTuner for Apple Watch

IK Multimedia, the pioneer and leader in mobile music creation, is pleased to announce that the latest version of UltraTuner for iPhone is now compatible with Apple's newest device, Apple Watch.

Now musicians can accurately tune their instruments straight from their wrist—UltraTuner’s highly visible “STAGE mode” can be viewed on Apple Watch via two easy-to-see visualizations.

Now it’s even easier than ever before for musicians to keep their instruments in tune no matter whether they’re on stage, in the studio or anywhere in between.

Ultra wearable

The latest UltraTuner app can be paired with an Apple Watch when it is installed on an iPhone with the most recent OS. Musicians can now view the tuning information on their Apple Watch in two operational modes: UltraTuner’s classic graduated LED “STAGE mode” and a simple “NOTE mode," custom-designed for the Apple Watch display.

Ultra visible

When viewed on Apple Watch, “stage mode” provides a bright and highly visible display with two large yellow LED-like wing arrays that light up in progressive amounts according to whether the note played is flat or sharp.

When the note is in tune, the tuning indicator center bar turns bright neon green. “NOTE mode” shows the musical note letter name that is being played, with arrows below to indicate whether the note is flat or sharp. When the note is in tune, the note name turns bright neon green.

Ultra precise

Beyond the Apple Watch enhancement, the UltraTuner app runs on both iPhone or iPod touch, and can receive an audio signal via either the built-in microphone or through an audio interface like IK’s iRig HD, iRig 2 or iRig PRO. It sports an advanced and astonishingly quick note-detection engine that delivers accuracy down to +/- 1/100 of a cent, making it ideal for precision tuning and calibration of all instruments from electric guitars to analog synthesizers and beyond.

Pricing and availability

This newest version of UltraTuner, now compatible with the Apple Watch, is available from the App Store for $/€4.99. UltraTuner for Apple Watch is a free update for existing owners of UltraTuner for iPhone (standalone app only).

For more information, visit ikmultimedia.com.