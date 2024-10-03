“A complete all-in-one solution”: IK Multimedia takes aim at the Neural DSP Nano Cortex with mammoth free TONEX upgrade – making the amp modeler more versatile than ever

IK Multimedia has announced a mammoth new update for its TONEX pedal, which arrives amid a wave of heightened competition that is currently circling the amp modeler market.

The race for the ultimate compact all-in-one rig solution has reached unprecedented heights over the past few weeks. First Neural DSP launched the Nano Cortex – its own answer to both the TONEX and Kemper Profiler Player, which promised “infinite” tonal potential from a tiny stompbox.

In response, Kemper went on the offensive with not one, but two paid-for upgrades to the Player, which introduced a host of features in a bid to stay abreast of the Nano Cortex and remain near the top of the pecking order.

Now, IK Multimedia has seemingly offered another answer to the Nano Cortex with an update of its own, which looks to make ground on the shortcomings of Neural DSP’s latest pedal while elevating the already hugely popular platform to new heights.

The TONEX pedal first arrived in early 2023, and changed the game with its AI machine modeling technology, which could be used to capture the sound of any amp or drive pedal. At the time, it was introduced with only a handful of effects: a reverb, noise gate and compressor.

This new update now adds eight new pre- and post-effects to the platform. Those include chorus, flanger, tremolo, phaser, rotary, a new spring reverb and two delays. Further still, two new effects blocks can be added to the chain for greater customization.

Notably, one of the biggest talking points of the Nano Cortex was its limited effects set: only five were available in total, and they couldn’t be swapped out. Not only that, the signal chain was fixed.

As such, this is a very smart maneuver from IK Multimedia, which has now arguably exceeded the Nano in terms of versatility and flexibility. At least on paper, the TONEX now makes the strongest claim for most well-rounded “all-in-one solution for the gigging musician requiring a powerful compact ampless rig”.

To make the deal even sweeter, this update is completely free for TONEX and TONEX One users. That, again, is rather telling: by comparison, Kemper’s LVL II and LVL III platforms were paid upgrades, with users having to fork out $179 and $149, respectively, to improve their Player pedal.

The firm has also announced a free update for the AmpliTube 5 X platform in conjunction with the amp modeler, now offering enhanced TONEX integration into the follow-up to its revered five-star amp and effects plugin.

Further still, IK Multimedia has expanded its TONEX Live Editor – introducing a real-time editor for making off-the-cuff changes and presets – and announced the imminent arrival of new artist, brand and IK signature TONEX collections throughout 2025.

First up is the RedSeven Hybrid100 Signature Collection, which offers 34 Tone Models of the Hybrid100 amp. These will arrive as paid-for expansion packs.

Oh, and to celebrate the pedal’s second anniversary, IK Multimedia will also be launching a limited-edition collector-grade white TONEX pedal, which comes pre-loaded with 150 Premium Tone Models.

It’s a statement of intent from IK Multimedia, whose TONEX pedal is widely seen as the closest competitor to the Nano Cortex, owing to their similar Capture / Modelling tech. Now, though, the TONEX has seemingly got one foot ahead. Your move, Neural DSP…

Head over to IK Multimedia to find out more about the new updates and launches, which will be rolled out over the next few months.