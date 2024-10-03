“A complete all-in-one solution”: IK Multimedia takes aim at the Neural DSP Nano Cortex with mammoth free TONEX upgrade – making the amp modeler more versatile than ever

By
published

An updated suite of effects, AmpliTube 5 X integration and a new-look version of the TONEX headline IK Multimedia's anniversary celebrations for its game-changing amp modeler

IK Multimedia TONEX in white
(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

IK Multimedia has announced a mammoth new update for its TONEX pedal, which arrives amid a wave of heightened competition that is currently circling the amp modeler market.

The race for the ultimate compact all-in-one rig solution has reached unprecedented heights over the past few weeks. First Neural DSP launched the Nano Cortex – its own answer to both the TONEX and Kemper Profiler Player, which promised “infinite” tonal potential from a tiny stompbox.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.