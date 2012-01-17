Impending Doom Release New Single, "For the Wicked"

Impending Doom have just released the debut single off their new album, Baptized in Filth, which is due out on March 13. You can stream "For the Wicked" below.

"We're proud to say that after many months of working on the new record it's finally done," said guitarist Cory Johnson in a recent statement. "This is by far our favorite material to date and we can't wait to share it with everyone and hit the road!! March 13th 2012 the world will be Baptized In Filth!"

Baptized in Filth was produced by Andreas Magnusson (The Black Dahlia Murder.) You can purchase "For the Wicked" on iTunes here.