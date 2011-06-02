Incubus Announce Tour in Support of New Album

Multi-platinum rockers Incubus announced today that they are hitting the road this summer in support of their forthcoming album, If Not Now, When?. The 30-city North American tour will kick off July 12.

The highly anticipated new album features lead single "Adolescents," as well as newly released single, “Promises, Promises.”

The band unveiled the sheet music for “Promises, Promises” to their fans prior to the song's debut, resulting in fans releasing their own cover songs via YouTube before the track premiered.

Fans who pre-order the album at their website will get exclusive early access to tickets for the tour. Upon ordering, fans will immediately be sent MP3s of singles “Adolescents” and “Promises, Promises.” An album pre-order is also available on iTunes featuring exclusive content.

Check out the video for "Adolescents" below the tour dates.

2011 Incubus Tour Dates: