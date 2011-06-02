Incubus Announce Tour in Support of New Album

Multi-platinum rockers Incubus announced today that they are hitting the road this summer in support of their forthcoming album, If Not Now, When?. The 30-city North American tour will kick off July 12.
The highly anticipated new album features lead single "Adolescents," as well as newly released single, “Promises, Promises.”
The band unveiled the sheet music for “Promises, Promises” to their fans prior to the song's debut, resulting in fans releasing their own cover songs via YouTube before the track premiered.
Fans who pre-order the album at their website will get exclusive early access to tickets for the tour. Upon ordering, fans will immediately be sent MP3s of singles “Adolescents” and “Promises, Promises.” An album pre-order is also available on iTunes featuring exclusive content.
Check out the video for "Adolescents" below the tour dates.
2011 Incubus Tour Dates:
- Aug. 17th -Red Rocks - Denver, CO
- Aug. 19th -Sporting Stadium -Kansas City, MO
- Aug. 20th -Verizon Wireless Amp - St. Louis, MO
- Aug. 21st -Charter One Pavilion -Chicago, IL
- Aug. 23rd -Verizon Wireless Music Center -Indianapolis, IN
- Aug. 24th -DTE Energy Music Theatre -Detroit, MI
- Aug. 26th -Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica -Cleveland, OH
- Aug. 27th -Riverbend Music Center -Cincinnati, OH
- Aug. 28th -Molson Amphitheatre - Toronto, ON
- Aug. 30th -Promowest Pavilion -Columbus, OH
- Aug. 31st -Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA
- Sept. 1st -SPAC - Saratoga Springs, NY
- Sept. 3rd -Jones Beach -New York, NY
- Sept. 4th -PNC Bank Arts Center - E. Rutherford, NJ
- Sept. 7th -Mohegan Sun Casino -Uncasville, CT
- Sept. 9th -Comcast Center - Boston, MA
- Sept. 10th -Susquehanna Bank Center -Camden, NJ
- Sept. 11th -Merriweather Post Pavilion -Columbia, MD
- Sept. 13th -Virginia Beach Amphitheatre -Virginia Beach, VA
- Sept. 16th -Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre -Charlotte, NC
- Sept. 17th -Verizon Wireless at Encore Park -Atlanta, GA
- Sept. 18th -1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre -Tampa, FL
- Sept. 20th -Bayfront Park -Miami, FL
- Sept. 29th -Gexa Energy Pavilion - Dallas, TX
- Sept. 30th -Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion -Houston, TX
- Oct. 1st -Backyard - Austin, TX
- Oct. 5th -Comerica Theatre -Phoenix, AZ
- Oct. 7th -Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
- Oct. 8th -Hard Rock - Las Vegas, NV
- Oct. 9th -Shoreline Amphitheatre -San Francisco, CA