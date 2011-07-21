Incubus: New Album, 'If Not Now, When?,' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard Charts

This past week was a strong one for rock albums on the Billboard Top 10 chart. Leading the way were alt-rock veterans Incubus, who moved over 80,000 copies of their new album, If Not Now, When? to land at the No. 2 spot on the chart.

In case you missed our recent interview with Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger, you can read it here.

Also making strong debuts this past week were Theory of a Deadman's The Truth Is..., which debuted at No. 8 and Sublime with Rome's Yours Truly, which came in at No. 9.