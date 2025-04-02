“These guys started the band the same year I was born – they have a whole world of history together”: How Nicole Row went from a wild ride in Panic! at the Disco to laying down the low-end in Incubus – and rerecording their biggest album

Bass Week: Don’t be fooled by the soft demeanour of bassist Nicole Row. Her gentle nature might lead you to believe she is equally as delicate on the bass guitar, but watching on as she plays through the rich catalog of Incubus hits proves quite the contrary.

Perhaps it’s this juxtaposition of character that led to her addition to the group’s line-up following the departure of Ben Kenney in April of 2024. Row certainly wasted little time in stamping her own personality on the band’s iconic basslines.

“I didn’t want to change things for the sake of changing them,” Row told Bass Player. “But I did want to let my natural playing style come through. It’s really about finding the right balance, and keeping the essence of what people love, while letting things breathe in a new way.”

Defining a place in a band as celebrated as Incubus may seem a near impossible task, especially given that Row’s predecessors include the likes of Kenney and Dirk Lance, but having already made a name for herself on the LA music scene with Panic! At The Disco, Row was more than up to the challenge.

“Anytime you step into a band like Incubus, it’s not just about playing the right notes. It’s also about how you fit into the overall dynamic. These guys started the band the same year I was born, so they have a whole world of history together. What I can assume is that my joy to be here feels positive to them.”

One subject that Row is certainly not torn on is her gear. A lifelong Fender player, Row takes great pride in the basses that define her sound.

“When we re-recorded Morning View I used my Marcus Miller Jazz Bass, a vintage P-Bass, my F Bass, and a custom 4-string by Marco Bass Guitars. I actually recorded half the album in hotel rooms while on the tour!”

How excited were you to re-record Morning View?

“I remember Brandon asking me if I would be down to track bass. I was about to revisit the songs that I’d first learned to enjoy music with! If that's not hilariously full circle then I don’t know what is. I can only imagine the look on my face.”

How did you set out to recapture the energy of the original recording?

“It was mostly a sonic thing, so I just did a lot of listening. The bass tone from the original album is pretty unique, and not at all what my tone is. As far as the actual basslines go, I decided to interpret them in my own way. Any changes that came out of that were welcomed notes from the guys.”

Incubus – Wish You Were Here - YouTube Watch On

The vibe is quite different from the original.

“Songs naturally evolve. Technology has also exploded since the original album, so that gave it a powerful sonic boost that I noticed in the revision. I do believe the guys approached it with the intention of recapturing what they’d done before. We’re all so happy with it.”

Musically, what was appealing to you about joining Incubus?

"Their music is so dynamic and fluid – it has groove, melody, and a sense of exploration that makes it fun to play every night. There’s also space to bring your own feel to it, while still respecting the legacy of these songs.”

Was there a breakthrough moment where you realized, “Okay, I’ve got this!”

“Not that I can recall. I felt confident and excited going into it, and after some time getting to know the guys we all seemed to be locking in rather quickly.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much have you been guided by the original recordings?

“A lot, especially at first. I used both the original recordings and live tracks. It was so much fun – songs can translate differently when played live, so it was important to see how the guys were moving through them before I joined.

“Whether it was a form difference or a unique spin on the bass, I wanted to understand their approach. After that, my own style came through organically.”

Do you have a favorite track from the Incubus catalog?

“That’s a tough one! Just A Phase is up there for me. It’s got this hypnotic groove that feels incredible to play live. Lately though, I find myself getting excited when Anna Molly is next on the setlist. The energy of the song, and the crowd's response, feels so powerful.”

Just a Phase - YouTube Watch On

What are you doing five minutes before you go onstage…

"I put my in-ears on, warm up my body, and joke around with the band. I love listening to music before I play, so I don’t go in cold. It’s kind of like winding up a Hot Wheels car and letting it go. I get so stoked to play when I feel inspired.”

… and five minutes after?

“Either still riding the adrenaline or completely wiped out – it depends on the show! I usually take a few minutes to cool down, reflect on the set, and then pour a drink.”

What have been your biggest learning curves since joining Incubus?

“Just stepping into a band that has such a deep history. I wanted to honor the bass parts that people love, while still bringing my own voice to the music. That balance took a little time.

“And of course, playing with a pick! I always avoided learning that skill until it became a necessity, but now I’ve been totally kicking myself for it.”

Incubus - Pardon Me - LIVE - BeachLife Festival 2024 - YouTube Watch On

What were the things that first interested you about playing bass?

“I dabbled in a bunch of instruments growing up, but I’ve always been drawn to rhythm. When I picked up a bass guitar, something just clicked. It felt like the missing piece in the way I connected with music. The way bass bridges melody and groove just felt so natural to me.”

What was the first song you learned to play?

"I’m pretty sure it was Black Magic Woman by Santana. I remember drawing up a makeshift diagram and taping it to my wall, so I could practice with it. This was way before I understood how to read music or had any real knowledge of my fretboard. That bassline always grabbed my ear though.”

What other aspect of bass playing would you like to be better at?

“I’m always working on improvisation, how to open up my ears harmonically, and how to find a bit more comfort in a live setting.”

When was the last time you practiced, and what did you play?

"The last time I practiced was the day before yesterday. Tour is always a tricky time to stick to a routine, but I ran through some rudimentary warm-up exercises, and improvising over charts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I also played through Come On, Come Over by Jaco. I spent some time dialling in the little details of his playing, and catching some of the horn lines.”

Before Incubus, you were touring with Panic! At The Disco. What was that like?

“It was a wild ride in the best way. The energy was huge, the shows were super-theatrical, and there was a really tight chemistry in that band. It taught me a lot about playing with precision while still bringing a ton of energy.”

Panic! At The Disco Ft. Halsey - I Write Sins Not Tragedies Live At (Corona Capital 2018) - YouTube Watch On

What advice would you give to bass players who are joining a band that’s already established… like you’ve done with Incubus?

“Listen to where you fit in musically, but don’t be afraid to add your own touch. It’s so important to be yourself. That’s what makes you genuinely happy.”

What advice would you give to bass players who are just getting started?

"Don’t just stick to one genre – learn funk, jazz, rock, hip-hop. The more diverse your influences, the better you will be. And most importantly, play with other people as much as possible. That’s where you really grow.”