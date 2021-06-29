Inglorious announce all-female covers album, Heroine, featuring tracks from Halestorm, Heart and Whitney Houston

British hard-rockers Inglorious have debuted the first single from their upcoming all-female covers record Heroine – a heavily distorted reimagining of the Miley Cyrus song, Midnight Sky.

Heroine, set for release September 10 via Frontiers, will see Inglorious put their spin on some of their favorite female artists from the likes of Halestorm, Heart, Cyndi Lauper, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston.

It will also be the second outing of the year for the five-piece’s new lineup – which features frontman Nathan James, Phil Beaver, Danny De La Cruz, Dan Stevens and Vinnie Colla – following on from February’s We Will Ride.

The neon-filled video for Midnight Sky not only shows James and co tear into action for the first time since lockdown, but also sees them collaborate with emerging blues electric guitar player Kris Barras, who shot and produced the final product. Check out the track below.

“Miley has tons of great songs but is clearly a rocker to the core,” says James. “We are all about the female empowerment in this modern classic and it has one of those choruses you can’t help but singing along to.

“First things first, we know it is impossible to make these songs better," he continued. "The originals are perfect and the performances legendary, so acknowledging that we weren't even gonna come close to the magic of the originals took the pressure off and we could just enjoy making this super fun album.

"Every one of these artists has inspired me as a performer, writer, singer, or person. Whether it be the unbeatable voice of Whitney, the charisma of Tina, the honesty of Alanis, the intensity of Lzzy, or the control of Amy Lee. I love the fire all these women bring to their music and that's what we wanted to say thanks for

“It's about bowing to these incredible artists and, for me personally, saying thank you for sharing their gifts with the world.”

As a sign of their thanks, a pound from each album purchased from the band’s official website will be donated to Women’s Aid – an organization that supports women and young girls who have suffered domestic abuse.

The full tracklist for Heroine is as follows:

Queen Of The Night (Whitney Houston cover) Barracuda (Heart cover) Midnight Sky (Miley Cyrus cover) Nutbush City Limits (Tina Turner cover) Bring Me To Life (Evanescence cover) Fighter (Christina Aguilera cover) I'm With You (Avril Lavigne cover) I Hate Myself For Loving You (Joan Jett cover) I Am The Fire (Halestorm cover) Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper cover) Uninvited (Alanis Morissette cover)

Inglorious's Heroine is available to preorder now ahead of its September 10 release.