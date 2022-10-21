Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: How To Play Blues – 20 Ways To Get Your Mojo Workin'

Also in issue 364! Interviews: Larkin Poe, The 1975, Alter Bridge, GA-20 and Alexisonfire! Reviews: Chapman ML2 Pro, Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster Gold Edition, Blackstar Dept 10 Amped 1, Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff. Learn songs by AC/DC, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The White Stripes and Muddy Waters

Cover Feature:

How To Play Blues! 20 ways to get your mojo workin' with TG's playing tips, tab riffs and jam tracks. We also look at the best gear available for blues today, and we profile the greatest blues guitarists of all time. Plus! We break down the blues styles of Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.

Interviews:

Larkin Poe

"Blues should be a living art form" – The music of Larkin Poe is both deep-rooted and future-facing, with one golden rule: “Every song has to have a riff!”

Alter Bridge

"The guitars are breathing!" – A deep dive into the heavy new Alter Bridge album – with Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy, two guitarists in perfect balance... 

The 1975

"In one song there's nine guitar parts going on simultaneously" – How the two-guitar dynamic works in The 1975 – by the band’s lead player and secret metalhead Adam Hann

GA-20

"Some of our songs don't even have a solo" – Two guitarists, zero showboating: Inside the retro-chic blues of GA-20

Alexisonfire

"For one solo I was using eight fuzz pedals!" – How the reunited Alexisonfire are reinventing post-hardcore – with “ancient” effects and blues-inspired solos

Learn To Play:

AC/DC - Hells Bells

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

The White Stripes - Hotel Yorba

Muddy Waters - Hoochie Coochie Man

Reviews:

Chapman ML2 Pro

Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster Gold Edition

Blackstar Dept 10 Amped 1

Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff

